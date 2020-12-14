EASTON, Pa. - Former Lafayette quarterback Keegan Shoemaker announced on social media his commitment to Sam Houston State. The former Leopards passer was named the Patriot League's Rookie of the Year in the 2019 season.
Excited to announce my commitment to Sam Houston State University!!💯 #eatemupKats @BearkatsFB @ryancarty10 pic.twitter.com/GPMYtLmjTQ— Keegan Shoemaker (@Keegshoemaker11) December 10, 2020
Shoemaker left his mark on the program's record books during his freshman campaign on the field in Easton. He set the freshman single-season passing yards record.
Sam Houston State is located in Texas, which is the home state for Shoemaker. Another local connection to the program is its head coach, K.C. Keeler, who is an Emmaus graduate.