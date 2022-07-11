Former Lafayette College baseball standout David Bednar was named to the National League squad for the 2022 MLB All-Star game scheduled for July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Bednar is a 27-year-old right-handed relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates who has a 2.63 ERA and 15 saves this season. A 35th round selection by San Diego out of Lafayette in 2016, Bednar made his MLB debut in 2019 and was traded to the Pirates prior to the 2021 season.
Quite a meteoric rise for the 1,044th player selected in the 2016 draft.