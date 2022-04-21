RADNOR, Pa. - After 21 seasons as the head man at Villanova, on Wednesday night, Jay Wright announced that he'd be stepping down.
The Wildcats wasted no time in naming a successor to one of the games best coaches, former Lehigh player, Kyle Neptune.
Most recently, Neptune was the head coach at Fordham following a stint under Wright at Villanova where he got his start in the coaching ranks. Prior to his first career head coaching gig, Neptune was a video coordinator and assistant coach for the Wildcats.
He comes to a program now with big shoes to fill.