NEW ORLEANS - Former Lehigh University basketball standout CJ McCollum signed a 2-year extension to remain a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The deal is a $64 million extension that will keep McCollum in New Orleans through the 2025-26 season. The 31-year-old guard was traded from Portland to the Pelicans in February and averaged 22.1 ppg, 5 apg, and 4.3 rpg during his 9th NBA season.
New Orleans won the Western Conference play-in format in April before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.