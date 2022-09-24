NBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

 Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NEW ORLEANS - Former Lehigh University basketball standout CJ McCollum signed a 2-year extension to remain a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The deal is a $64 million extension that will keep McCollum in New Orleans through the 2025-26 season. The 31-year-old guard was traded from Portland to the Pelicans in February and averaged 22.1 ppg, 5 apg, and 4.3 rpg during his 9th NBA season.

New Orleans won the Western Conference play-in format in April before losing to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.