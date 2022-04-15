Former Lehigh University head football coach Andy Coen passed away on Friday night.
Coen had recently been placed in a memory-care facility. Coen was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.
Coen enjoyed a 33-year coaching career, the final 13 as Lehigh's head coach.
His 85 wins tied for the most in program history.
Coen was a two-time Patriot League Coach of the Year and a five-time Patriot League Champion.
His impact on the field was eclipsed only by his impact off the field. Family, friends, colleagues, and former players hold the highest respect for him.
When the news of his need for a memory care facility came about, former coworkers and close friends arranged the "Friends for Andy" fundraiser. This was all out-of-pocket money from friends, colleagues and former players to help raise money for his stay in the facility.
The former Mountain Hawks coach was 57 years old.