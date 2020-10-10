BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Former Lehigh wrestling coach Greg Strobel passed away this week, his family said. The one-time leader of the Mountain Hawks was 68 years old.
Strobel was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and was Lehigh's head coach from 1995-2008. He led the program to five straight EIWA titles during the early 2000's.
"The news of Greg's passing is shocking and difficult to process, mostly because Greg was so full of life and optimism and energy, perhaps more so than anyone I have ever known," said Murray H. Goodman Dean of Athletics Joe Sterrett in a statement. "His resilience and strength through a successful battle with cancer a few years ago, and then the loss of his wife Donna less than a year ago, were profound examples to everyone who knew him of the power of faith and a positive attitude."
Current Lehigh wrestling head coach Pat Santoro was an assistant under Strobel for several years and eventually took the top job following Strobel's retirement in 2008.
Strobel was 189-83-1 in his career guiding the Mountain Hawks.