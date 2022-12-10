LOUISVILLE, Ky. - John Byrne, who won more than 900 games as a softball coach at Moravian University, will be inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023, the organization announced at the annual NFCA Convention in San Antonio.
Byrne, who retired as the Greyhounds coach in May, will be joined in the 2023 class by NFCA Executive Director Carol Bruggeman, Florida State University Head Coach Lonni Alameda and Rowan University Head Coach Kim Wilson. The induction ceremony will take place on December 8, 2023 during the NFCA’s 40th Anniversary Convention in Louisville.
A 1982 graduate of Moravian, Byrne coached a total of 12 NFCA Division III All-Americans and nearly 100 All-Region players in addition to the numerous players who capture All-Conference and major awards. Byrne and his staff were recognized as the the Landmark Conference Coaching Staff of the Year seven times and he was the the ECAC Division III South Coach of the Year in 2016.
The Greyhounds reached the postseason in 27 seasons - including three NCAA Division III Championships appearances - before Byrne retired with a 923-257 overall record.