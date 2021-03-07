STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - The Big Ten Wrestling championships took place at Penn State over the weekend. A familiar face was in the condensed field, former Nazareth standout Sammy Sasso.
Sasso was wrestling in the 149 lb. division, looking to capture the Big Ten title that eluded him a season ago. Sasso would earn that title this time around in a 5-2 decision over Nebraska's Ridge Lovett.
Sasso was the only Ohio State Buckeye wrestler to earn a place atop the medal stand by the end of the weekend. Although four teammates of Sasso's earned automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.
When the NCAA tournament begins in St. Louis later this month, Sasso will most likely be the top seed in his division. The tournament takes place from March 18th through the 20th.