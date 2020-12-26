Former Pen Argyl High School wrestling and football player Mikey Racciato passed away on Friday at age 26. No additional details were available as of this publication.
Racciato stood out on the wrestling mat and the football field for the Green Knights. He is the Lehigh Valley's all-time wins leader in wrestling with a 184-8 career record at the Colonial League school. After graduation he went on to wrestle at Pitt, where he went 64-38 and won an ACC championship his sophomore season.
He also ran for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns during his senior football season at Pen Argyl.
His wrestling coach Jason Grim said Racciato was the kid "every father wanted to have," that he was always looking out for the next guy.
His football coach Paul Reduzzi adored how Racciato took time out of his day to consistently working with special needs kids, including singing Christmas carols with one of his best friends who has Down Syndrome.
As of late Saturday night, the Northampton County Coroner said the cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.