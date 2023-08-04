Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels, who has not pitched in the major leagues since the 2020 season, has been placed on the voluntarily retired list by the San Diego Padres, the MLB announced today.
Hamels spent most of the first 10 years of his 15-year career with Philadelphia, who drafted the left-hander with the 17th overall selection in the 2002 amateur draft out of Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego.
The soon-to-be 40-year-old made three All-Star teams and finished while a member of the Phillies and finished in the top-10 in NL Cy Young voting on four occasions. Hamels was named the MVP in both the 2008 NLCS and World Series to lead the organization to their first title since 1980.
Hamels also spent parts of four seasons with Texas, a pair with the Chicago Cubs before appearing in one game for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. He had announced a comeback attempt earlier this year with his hometown Padres, but never made a return to the mound.
He finished his career with 163 victories, an ERA of 3.43 and more than 2500 strikeouts.