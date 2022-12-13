PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Curt Simmons, the last surviving member of the 1950 Philadelphia Phillies Whiz Kids team, has died. He was 93.
His death on Tuesday at his Ambler, Pennsylvania home was confirmed by the Phillies, who did not specify a cause.
Simmons went 115-110 with 109 complete games, 18 shutouts and a 3.66 ERA in 325 games in 13 seasons with the team. He was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 1993. Simmons tied for the major league lead with six shutouts in 1952 and had a career-best 21 complete games in 1954.
A media release from the Philadelphia Phillies writes he was of the greatest pitchers in franchise history.
Following his playing career, Simmons briefly returned to the Phillies in an instructional role in the minors in March 1970. He then spent most of his post-playing days managing the Limekiln Golf Club in Ambler, which he owned with Robin Roberts, the media release writes.
Simmons is survived by his two sons, Timothy and Thomas, and daughter, Susan. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Dorothy, in 2012.
Funeral arrangements are pending.