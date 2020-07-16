Former Philadelphia Phillies great Tony Taylor died on Thursday morning, the team announced, due to complications from a stroke he suffered in 2019. Taylor was 84 years old.
Taylor was inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2002 to honor his 15 seasons with the club. He played 19 years overall in the major leagues.
“Tony was undeniably one of the most popular Phillies of his or any other generation,” said Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton in a statement. “His baseball talent was second only to his warm and engaging personality, as he would always make time to talk with fans when he would visit Philadelphia for Alumni Weekend.
"Growing up as a Phillies fan, my favorite memory of Tony is the remarkable play he made to save Jim Bunning’s perfect game. It was the play of the game and it was thrilling to see it back then. It remains equally thrilling today to watch Tony turn a sure hit into an out. On behalf of Leigh and myself and the entire Phillies organization, we send our deepest condolences to Clara and all of Tony’s family and friends," Middleton concluded.
In addition to play, Taylor went on to coach at the major and minor league levels. He spent several years as a coach for the Phillies as well as a manager in the franchise's minor league system.