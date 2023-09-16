PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies organization issued a statement on Saturday afternoon informing the public that former manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital.
According to the release, the hospital was able to attend to Manuel immediately and remove a blood clot.
The statement indicated that the next 24 hours will be crucial to the 79-year-old's recovery and that his family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time.