Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, foreground left, pours water onto Mickey Moniak while celebrating a home run by Moniak during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The Athletics won 8-7.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

SEATTLE (AP) - Former Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days for the Los Angeles Angels but exited the game in the ninth inning of a 7-1 win over Seattle on Saturday night.

Moniak launched a solo shot in the fourth, making it 3-0 with his third major league homer.

The top pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Moniak was acquired from Philadelphia at Tuesday’s trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The 24-year-old outfielder also went deep Thursday against Oakland, but began the day a .131 career hitter in 99 at-bats over 50 big league games.

Moniak exited after taking a pitch off his finger in the ninth inning on a bunt attempt. He went for X-rays, and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was not expecting good news.

“It’s not looking good,” Nevin said. “I’m crushed for him, but it’s a part of the game.”