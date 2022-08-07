SEATTLE (AP) - Former Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days for the Los Angeles Angels but exited the game in the ninth inning of a 7-1 win over Seattle on Saturday night.
Moniak launched a solo shot in the fourth, making it 3-0 with his third major league homer.
The top pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Moniak was acquired from Philadelphia at Tuesday’s trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Noah Syndergaard. The 24-year-old outfielder also went deep Thursday against Oakland, but began the day a .131 career hitter in 99 at-bats over 50 big league games.
Moniak exited after taking a pitch off his finger in the ninth inning on a bunt attempt. He went for X-rays, and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was not expecting good news.
“It’s not looking good,” Nevin said. “I’m crushed for him, but it’s a part of the game.”