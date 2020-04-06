BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the first time in over three decades, Steve Schrenk wasn't at spring training. The former Phillies pitcher and minor league pitching coach is now away from the professional ranks, but still involved with the game of baseball.
Schrenk, who coached in the Phillies organization for 16 seasons, now opened Pitching Coach Pro, a training business that provides MLB level training for high school and collegiate athletes.
Much like his former professional baseball colleagues, Schrenk is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. He has adjusted how he is reaching his players and still providing them with training.