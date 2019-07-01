Former player, Nick Luukko, named Reading Royals assistant coach

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals announced the hiring of former player Nick Luukko as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2019-20 season. The defenseman joins the team's coaching staff after playing for nine years and four full seasons with the ECHL club in Berks County.

Luukko was a sixth round draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers back in 2010 and registered 87 career points, the most ever by a blueliner for the Royals, during his career. The West Chester native was also a team captain last season.

"[Head Coach] Kirk MacDonald and I think the game similarly having played under him for the past four seasons and I'm excited to start my coaching career in a place that is home," Luukko said via the team's news release. "I've always [been] enthusiastic about learning the game and captaining the Royals last season allowed me to become more of a teacher in the locker room. I would like to thank Kirk, General Manager David Farrar and the BCCCA for this opportunity."

Lukko also appeared in seven games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.