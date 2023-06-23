LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Brock Stassi made his way up the ranks in professional baseball within the Philadelphia Phillies organization before retiring in 2021. Stassi now a trading the bat and glove for a spot in the dugout as a coach.
Currently in Lakewood with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies High-A affiliate. Stassi is the clubs hitting coach, looking to break through the coaching ranks now.
The former 33rd round pick in the 2011 MLB draft, Stassi played a brief stint with the Phillies in the 2016-17 season, 51 games. The now 33 year old is looking to pass his knowledge of the game and system down onto the younger players.
Coaching is in Stassi's blood, his father was a high school baseball coach for roughly 20 years. Growing up around the game and his dad in that role, he knew that coaching was certainly in the cards once the playing career ended.
Being a late round draft pick, Stassi knows that hard work and perseverance can pay off. As a hitting coach at the High-A level, it's made relating to the players easier. Stassi hopes his story and experience can help this current group of players to achieve their dream and goal.