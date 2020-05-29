Reports have surfaced over the last several weeks about a bleak outlook for the 2020 minor league baseball season and its extended future. For months, Major League Baseball was exploring the idea of decreasing the amount of minor league baseball teams. Now with the coronavirus affecting the sports world, that change may be coming soon.
More reports came on Thursday when some teams began to release minor league players, as there is still an unknown on the status of the 2020 season.
Several former minor league players noted that a drastic change like what has been reported will change the future of the minor leagues and the sport of baseball for several years.