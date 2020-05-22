SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Former Reading Royals coach Karl Taylor was named the AHL's outstanding coach for the 2019-20 season, league officials announced on Friday. Taylor led the Milwaukee Admirals this past season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former leader of Berks County's ECHL club helped the Admirals notch a 41-14-5-3 mark this past season, the best record in the franchise's 19 years in the AHL. The team also won the regular season championship.
Taylor coached the AHL's Central Division squad at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.