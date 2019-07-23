Former Royals star Cruthers heads back to college

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals all-time points leader, Ryan Cruthers, was named an assistant coach at Robert Morris. Cruthers, who starred for the ECHL club, was a captain and a scoring standout during his playing days at the school.

Cruthers has been in coaching for a bit after he finished his playing career. He served as the head coach of the Corpus Christi IceRays last season in the junior level of the North American Hockey League.