Sports

Former Royals star Cruthers heads back to college

All-time points leader takes coaching gig

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:16 PM EDT

Former Royals star Cruthers heads back to college

READING, Pa. - The Reading Royals all-time points leader, Ryan Cruthers, was named an assistant coach at Robert Morris. Cruthers, who starred for the ECHL club, was a captain and a scoring standout during his playing days at the school.

Cruthers has been in coaching for a bit after he finished his playing career. He served as the head coach of the Corpus Christi IceRays last season in the junior level of the North American Hockey League.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Binghamton beats Reading, 3-2

New Binghamton beats Reading, 3-2

Reading United to play in national semis in Georgia

New Reading United to play in national semis in Georgia

Former Royals star Cruthers heads back to college

New Former Royals star Cruthers heads back to college

Eagles open training camp Thursday

Eagles open training camp Thursday

Fabian helps Union stay atop conference standings

Fabian helps Union stay atop conference standings

Officials: Ronaldo will not face sexual assault charges in Las Vegas
Getty Images

Officials: Ronaldo will not face sexual assault charges in Las Vegas

Forbes: Dallas Cowboys the world's most valuable sports team
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Forbes: Dallas Cowboys the world's most valuable sports team

Cleveland's Lindor calls for more netting after child struck by line drive
Getty Images

Cleveland's Lindor calls for more netting after child struck by line drive

Brandy Halladay gives Hall of Fame induction speech for her late husband
Getty Images

Brandy Halladay gives Hall of Fame induction speech for her late husband

Shane Lowry achieves Open dream, sets sights on Ryder Cup
Getty Images

Shane Lowry achieves Open dream, sets sights on Ryder Cup