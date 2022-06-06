EASTON, Pa. - Former Salisbury High School basketball standout Meagan Eripret was approved as the head coach of the Wilson Area High School girls basketball program by the WASD school board on Monday night.
Eripret is is the Falcons all-time girl's scoring record of 1788 points and went on to play for Sue Troyan at Lehigh University. She also competed semi-professionally in France with the Basket Club Lourdes and served as the Director of Basketball Operations for the Mountain Hawks.
Eripret currently is an Elementary School Teacher in the Bethlehem Area School District.