EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Saucon Valley High School graduate and NCAA champion Talitha Diggs won the women's 400 meter race in 50.22 seconds at the U.S. outdoor track and field Championships Saturday at Eugene's Hayward Field.
"It was a great field. So just wanted to make sure to maintain my form, engage my core and just push,” Diggs said.
The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene's Hayward Field, next month. It is the first time that track and field's biggest event outside of the Olympics will be held on American soil.