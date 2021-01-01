Natali Foster just wrapped up her junior field hockey season for Twin Valley, but she already has her college decision made after a standout 2020 campaign.

Foster totaled 30 goals and 28 assists for the Raiders and helped them win the county championship this fall. She also was named the county's field hockey player of the year.

The junior is thankful of her family's support as she committed to Drexel with still one year to go in her high school career.