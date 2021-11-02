ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley's Natali Foster has once again earned Berks County Field Hockey Player of the Year honors. This is the second straight season that Foster has earned this award.
Foster recorded 58 goals and 44 assists to lead the way offensively for the Raiders. She hit 100 goals and assists for her career during the season, joining an elite group.
The Raiders head coach, Kim Walsh earned Coach of the Year honors as well.
Walsh's squad saw three players named to the All-Berks team. The Raiders return to District playoff action on Wednesday against Northern.