The Fountain Hill Stickball Classic is having an enviable problem in its 15th year - it's getting too popular with 22 teams participating in the tournament.
So many teams were signing up, they actually had to close the registration. This tournament was started in honor of Joan and Mike Glagola, who passed away in the 2000s. A scholarship will be given to Bryelle Gritz, a Bethlehem Catholic graduate who plans to major in business at Penn State .
Alex Specht helps run the tournament and grew up with the Glagola kids. It's a cause near and dear to his heart and it's a lot of hard work but he's ecstatic with the turnout.
"We can't help but have all these people come out and support us," Specht said. "The whole Bethlehem Area School District is here. They're half the field. it's great to see this thing keep growing every year. We were going to finish at year 15 but it looks like we're going to keep this bad boy going until we can't no more."