The PIAA announced it's of coaches who earned Coach of the Year honors from the 2019-2020 athletic year. Several area coaches in District XI earning those honors.
Four coaches from District XI were announced by the PIAA as "Coaches of the year" for their respective sport. One of those coaches coming from the Schuylkill League, Patrick Campsie of Panther Valley. Crampsie leading his boys basketball team to their first district title since the 1980's.
The other three coaches coming from the EPC, two from Easton, cross country coach Bobbi Jo Powell and baseball coach Cram LaDuca. Powell's boys and girls teams took home District titles. LaDuca's squad earning league and district postseason bids.
The fourth coach from the area, third from the EPC, to earn the PIAA honors is Nazareth wrestling coach Dave Crowell. Crowell's Blue Eagles swept the EPC, District, and PIAA titles.