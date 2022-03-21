ALLENTOWN - The PPL Center will once again play host to the NCAA Division I Men's ice hockey tournament with a trio of first round games scheduled for March 25-27.
Big Ten champion Michigan (29-9-1) was named the top overall seed and placed in the Allentown Regional. The Wolverines will face American International (22-12-3), the AHA champ, at 3 p.m. on Friday. In the nightcap, a pair of at-large teams will meet as Quinnipiac (31-6-3) squares off with St. Cloud St. (18-14-4).
The two first round winners will play at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to determine who advances to the Frozen Four on April 5-7 at the TD Garden in Boston.
A dozen other teams will be competing at regional sites in Albany, N.Y., Loveland, Colo., and Worcester, Mass. to round out the semifinal field. The PPL Center also hosted the 2020 NCAA Men's Division I Ice Hockey regionals.