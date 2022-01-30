EASTON, Pa. - The Colonial League will crown a team dual champion on Monday night when the top four teams square off at Wilson Area High School.
No. 2 Catasauqua will take on No. 3 Saucon Valley and No. 4 Southern Lehigh draws No. 1 Notre Dame on two mats at 5:30 p.m. The two winners will then meet for the team title, with that match tentatively scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Crusaders and Rough Riders earned the top seeds by virtue of being the top seeds in the Colonial East and West divisions, respectively.