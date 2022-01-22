CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms got off to a one goal lead on the road but host Charlotte stormed back for a 4-1 AHL victory at the Bojangles Coliseum.
Linus Sandin scored his fifth goal of the season with just under seven minutes remaining in the second period. The Checkers exploded for a quartet of third period goals to win going away.
Four different players scored for Charlotte and goaltender Billy Christopoulos turned away 28 Lehigh Valley shots.
The two teams will finish the weekend doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.