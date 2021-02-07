EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette women's basketball team held an eight point lead heading into the final quarter of play, and then Boston University went off for 23 points. The Lady Leopards only managed to score eight points in the fourth, falling to the Terriers, 53-46.
Lafayette held BU to back-to-back single digit quarters in the second and third, helping to push their lead heading into the fourth. Natalie Kucowski scored five of the Lady Leopards eight points in the fourth, she finished with a team high 10 points on the day.
The Lady Leopards shot just 27% from the field in their fourth quarter collapse, while the Terriers shot 45% in the quarter to complete the comeback win.
Next up for Lafayette they will host Loyola on Wednesday night.