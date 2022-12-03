PHILADELPHIA - La Salle used a strong third quarter to pull away for a 66-54 win over the Lehigh women's basketball team on Saturday at Tom Gola Arena.
The Explorers scored the final eight points of the third quarter to extend their lead 17 points entering the final 10 minutes. The Mountain Hawks (3-6) closed to within 57-52 with 3:46 left on a layup by Jackie Vargas-Bines, but the hosts hit back-to-back three-point field goals to push the lead back to double digits.
Frannie Hottinger led Lehigh with 18 points. After exam break, the Mountain Hawks return to Stabler Arena to host Delaware on December 18.