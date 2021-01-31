BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lady Mountain Hawks hit a roadblock with Bucknell again, losing another close on Sunday 73-68. Lehigh falls to 0-4 against the Bison on the season.
Lehigh held a 13 point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, and led for most of the game up until that point too. In the fourth the Lady Mountain Hawks shooting struggles began, they were outscored 27-9.
Frannie Hottinger led all scorers with 24 points in the effort, Mary Clougherty finished with 15. Five of those 15 by Clougherty came in the fourth quarter.
The Bisons comeback helped to keep their undefeated season alive. Nazareth product Tessa Brugler finished the game with a double-double, 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Next up for the Lady Mountain Hawks a home-and-home series with rival Lafayette, starting next Saturday at Stabler Arena.