The latest Big Ticket Top 25 rankings were released on Monday evening ahead of the fourth week of the 2021 high school football season. North Penn and North Schuylkill still lead the large and small school lists, respectively.
Below are the complete rankings:
LARGE SCHOOL:
1.North Penn - 3-0 - Last: 1
2. Gov. Mifflin - 3-0 - Last: 2
3. Parkland - 2-0 - Last: 4
4. Freedom - 2-1 - Last: 8
5. Coatesville - 2-1 - Last: 5
6. Nazareth - 2-1 - Last: 6
7. Whitehall - 3-0 - Last: 11
8. Exeter - 2-1 - Last: 14
9. Northampton - 3-0 - Last: 12
10. Emmaus - 2-1 - Last: 3
11. Quakertown - 3-0 - Last: 13
12. Perk Valley - 2-1 - Last: 15
13. Downingtown East - 3-0 - Last: NR
14. Spring-Ford - 2-1 - Last: 7
15. Wilson WL - 1-2 - Last: 9
---
SMALL SCHOOL:
1. North Schuylkill - 3-0 - Last: 1
2. Wyomissing - 3-0 - Last: 2
3. ACCHS - 3-0 - Last: 3
4. Notre Dame G.P. - 3-0 - Last: 4
5. Northwestern - 3-0 - Last: 5
6. Berks Catholic - 2-1 - Last: 6
7. Wilson - 3-0 - Last: 8
8. Bangor - 2-0 - Last: 7
9. Hamburg - 3-0 - Last: 10
10. Catasauqua - 3-0 - Last: NR