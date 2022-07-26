Boyertown v. Phillipsburg Legion State Tournament, 07.26.22

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - State Legion tournament heating up out in Boyertown. The host team taking on Phillipsburg on Tuesday night. Boyertown getting a big time performance on the mound from Nathan Fox. 

The Bears scored the games lone run in the bottom of the first, Evan Hetrick grounds into a fielder's choice to bring the runner home.

Fox allowed just three hits during a complete game shutout for the Bears. 

Boyertown will face Paxton at 12:40 for a chance to play Phillipsburg in the state final set for 3:40. All these games will take place on Wednesday.