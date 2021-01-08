STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - James Franklin has made a change to his coaching staff heading into the 2021 season. Mike Yurcich has been named the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Yurcich comes to the Nittany Lions after most recently spending one season at the University of Texas in the same role. He has 22 years of total experience at the collegiate level, 15 of those as an offensive coordinator.
Texas's offense under Yurcich ranked in the top 20 for several categories, including eighth in scoring across the FBS.
Prior to his time at Texas, Yurcich coached at Ohio State and Oklahoma State. During his time with the Buckeyes, quarterback Justin Fields was a Heisman finalist and the Buckeyes were in the College Football Playoff.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys had one of their greatest offensive eras in program history under Yurcich. The offense ranking in the top 10 across several stats during his six year tenure in Stillwater.
A native of Ohio, Yurcich spent time coaching in the PSAC before making the jump to FBS. He spent time at Edinboro and Shippensburg University in the early 2000's.
Yurcich will be replacing Kirk Ciarrocca, who only spent one season on Franklin's staff.