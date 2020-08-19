STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - James Franklin has recently expressed his frustrations with the communication from the Big Ten front office regarding the cancellation of the season.
Franklin spoke during a conference call and mentioned how hard it has been to let players and and their parents know what is going on.
There is no discrepancy from Franklin with the conferences decision to cancel the season, it's mostly the process in which they've handled it and the timing. August 11th was when the Big Ten made the call on Fall sports in 2020.