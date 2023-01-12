BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom boy's basketball team has won five out of their last six games. Friday night they'll look to make it six out of seven with a win over rival, Liberty.
This one has a little more fire to it than normal, as both teams are tied for the division-lead in the EPC East.
For Joe Stellato this season has been a bit of a grind for his Patriot's. To win in this league in any fashion though, Stellato knows means a lot, and can speak volumes to the growth of his squad.
Freedom will look to grab hold of sole possession of the top spot in the EPC East Friday night.