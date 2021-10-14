BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Prior to Freedom's big EPC win over Allentown Central Catholic two weeks ago, an alumnus reached out to the team with a pep talk and some gear.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sent along a message to the current Patriots squad, inspiring the group, and asking them how they would like to be remembered. The message seemed to work as the Patriots went on to win 42-7.
With this message came some of Johnson's Project Rock, Under Armour Performance gear.
Players on the team, surprised by it all, but look at what "The Rock" has accomplished, and how he was in their shoes at one time.
(Video Courtesy: YouTube / The Rock)