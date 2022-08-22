The WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 preseason poll is out and Freedom and Wyomissing top the Large School and Small School rankings, respectively.

Freedom is coming off an 11-3 season and defeated Emmaus 28-14 for the District 11 Class 6A championship a year ago. Wyomissing went 15-1 in 2021, losing 7-0 in the PIAA Class 3A title game to Central Valley.

Here are the rest of the rankings as the PIAA season is set to kickoff this weekend.

Large school

  1. Freedom
  2. Coatesville
  3. Exeter
  4. Emmaus
  5. Parkland
  6. Wilson WL
  7. North Penn
  8. Northampton
  9. Pennridge
  10. Nazareth
  11. Perk Valley
  12. Gov. Mifflin
  13. Quakertown
  14. Downingtown East
  15. Easton

Small school

  1. Wyomissing
  2. ACCHS
  3. Northwestern
  4. North Schuylkill
  5. Notre Dame GP
  6. Berks Catholic
  7. Northern Lehigh
  8. Hamburg
  9. Palmerton
  10. Pottsgrove