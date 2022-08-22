The WFMZ Big Ticket Top 25 preseason poll is out and Freedom and Wyomissing top the Large School and Small School rankings, respectively.
Freedom is coming off an 11-3 season and defeated Emmaus 28-14 for the District 11 Class 6A championship a year ago. Wyomissing went 15-1 in 2021, losing 7-0 in the PIAA Class 3A title game to Central Valley.
Here are the rest of the rankings as the PIAA season is set to kickoff this weekend.
Large school
- Freedom
- Coatesville
- Exeter
- Emmaus
- Parkland
- Wilson WL
- North Penn
- Northampton
- Pennridge
- Nazareth
- Perk Valley
- Gov. Mifflin
- Quakertown
- Downingtown East
- Easton
Small school
- Wyomissing
- ACCHS
- Northwestern
- North Schuylkill
- Notre Dame GP
- Berks Catholic
- Northern Lehigh
- Hamburg
- Palmerton
- Pottsgrove