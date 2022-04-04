BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After 14 years on the baseball staff at Easton, John Bisco III is running his own program this season as he takes over as head coach at Freedom High School.
The new coach is pleased with the work ethic of his squad so far and the Patriots are out to a 3-1 start after wins against Allen, Bethlehem Catholic and Northwestern.
"The one thing I probably learned the most from them was family-oriented, brotherhood-type, situation", Bisco remarked of his time with Easton. "I try to instill that in our program here. Hope that our guys stay together through thick-and-thin."
Freedom's next test comes on Wednesday at unbeaten Emmaus.