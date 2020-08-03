Freedom and Central Catholic notched wins in their opening games of the St. Luke's High School Baseball Tournament this week. Freedom knocked off Bethlehem Catholic 10-4 while Central Catholic took down Pen Argyl 13-0.
The tournament starts with pool play in the first few days.
Bethlehem Catholic led 1-0 over Freedom, but they climbed back to build a 6-2 lead in the sixth inning before grabbing the 10-4 victory.
Central Catholic jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame and then grew that to a 6-0 advantage in the fourth before running away for the shutout.