BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Fresh off their District XI title, Freedom opened up play in the PIAA-3A tournament at home. Wissahickon with thoughts of an upset on their minds as they end the Patriots season, 10-9.
Trailing by three early on, Jared Karabinus would bury one into the back of the net to cut the deficit in half, 4-2 Patriots trail.
The Trojans would start to pull away from there, Kyle Lehman adding a goal to go along with his six assists, 7-2 in the second. Second half, much of the same from the Trojans, now up 9-5, Nick Donofrio would finish with five goals and one of those coming in the third, 10-5.
A valiant effort by the Patriots from that point on, scoring four unanswered goals but coming up just short.