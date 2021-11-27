Freedom looked to get past the St. Joe's Prep roadblock that District XI teams have run into for many years in the opening round of the PIAA 6A tournament. In a hard fought game, the Patriots came just short, 24-21.
Getting it done for the Patriots most of the night was running back Deante Crawford and quarterback, Brian Taylor. The two accounted for all three of the Patriots touchdowns.
They would make it a three point game late in the fourth quarter, before the Hawks ran out the clock.
Freedom ends the year at 12-3 and with a District XI-6A title.