BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Freedom boys lacrosse team has yet to drop a game on the season, and typically winning in resounding fashion. The Patriots entered the season as defending District champions and they look every bit of the part.
With the second half of the season upon us, the Patriots won't have an easy road to the playoffs. Heavyweights like Easton, Emmaus and Parkland remain on the schedule.
This is a program that set a standard in 2022 with that District title win, and in 2023 they might be moving that bar.
Thursday afternoon the Patriots continued to roll, improving to, 8-0 with an impressive, 23-3 win over Northampton.