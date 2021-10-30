Freedom and Dieruff won their rivalry battles on Saturday afternoon. The Patriots defeated Liberty 28-13 at BASD Stadium and the Huskies took down Allen 49-12 at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
Freedom earned the win with 21 unanswered points as Freedom QB Brian Taylor logged three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.
Dieruff was led by their quarterback, Jovan Rodriguez, who finished with six total touchdown, three passing and three rushing.
Freedom moved to 8-2 with the win while Dieruff improved to 3-6 with the victory.