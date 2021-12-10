BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The high school basketball season is upon us, and for Freedom High School, they can't wait to get back on the court.
It took the Patriot's a little while to get into game action last season, with the COVID-19 pandemic having an effect on the team.
A season ago, this was a young Patriot's team, dealing with growing pains during a shortened season as they finished 2-10. In 2021-22, it will be about working with a clean slate for head coach Joe Stellato.
Stellato made mention to getting the chance to get back in the gym this preseason and rework on the little things, building up from there.