EPC boys basketball hitting the hardwood on Friday night with a pair potential playoff showdowns. Freedom and Emmaus coming out on top of their rival contests.
In Bethlehem, the Patriots grabbing sole possession of first place in the EPC East with a, 54-49 win.
The Hurricanes controlling this one for most of the game, holding a 39-25 lead in the third quarter. From that point on, momentum would shift the way of the Patriots, closing the game on a 29-10 run in the final 12 minutes. Nick Ellis would finish with 26 in the win.
Freedom improves to 10-3 overall, 5-0 in conference play. Liberty suffers their first conference defeat, sitting at 9-4, 4-1.
Elsewhere, the Battle of Cedar Crest hit The Hive, and it was the home Green Hornets coming up with a big win, 63-52.
Parkland keeping the Green Hornets at bay at each break, as both teams were trading blows. Fourth quarter belonged to the Green Hornets though, outscoring the Trojans 25-12.
Jametric Harris leading the way for the Green Hornets with 25 in the win.
Emmaus improves to 11-2 overall, 4-0 in EPC play while Parkland falls to 8-4, 2-2 in conference play.