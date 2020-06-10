Freedom football coach Roeder excited by return to play, ready for next steps
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With Governor Tom Wolf giving the "okay" for sports to resume, the plan has now been laid out for the high school level.
There is still work to be done before players and coaches can get back to practicing or games. School boards need to approve of plans laid out before them by the athletic directors and coaches respectively.
Freedom football head coach Jason Roeder weighed in on the approval given by Governor Wolf, where they have already been taking a day-by-day approach to the situation. Roeder see's this all as a positive step for both players and coaches alike across the state.
Jonathan Bodack
Web Producer
