ALLENTOWN - Freedom received another strong performance from Jalen Fletcher as the Patriots defeated Central Catholic 32-14 on Saturday at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
Fletcher rushed for 171 yards and four touchdowns as Freedom improved to 3-2 on the season with back-to-back wins over strong EPC opponents.
Ethan Neidig threw for Freedom's other touchdown and Caiden Shaffer has a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (3-2).
Freedom will be at Allen on Friday and Central Catholic faces Dieruff the following evening.