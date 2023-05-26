BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University playing host to the boys lacrosse District title games on Thursday night. The nightcap sees Freedom capture its second straight title, 9-7 over Parkland.
The Patriots and Trojans in a back and forth affair all night on the turf.
Chase Kusko putting the Trojans ahead late in the first, 5-4 with a tio-toe goal. Early in the second, Alex Hume controls the loose ball and puts it in the back of the net to ties things up, 5-5.
Late in the game, tied at seven the Patriots score the final two goals of the game, Antonio Sullivan breaking the tie initially.